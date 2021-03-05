Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period.

RYLD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

