Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 143,547 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.