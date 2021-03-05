Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $136,041,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

