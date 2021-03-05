Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 60% against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.68 million and $9,349.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00464104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.00468758 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,607,774,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,774,177 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

