Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.92 ($8.14).

SHA opened at €7.07 ($8.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.16. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

