Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SHNWF traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. Schroders has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

