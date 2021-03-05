Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

