Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SJ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 4,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $294.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.77. Scienjoy has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $11.81.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Scienjoy from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Scienjoy

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co, Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

