Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Scor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.