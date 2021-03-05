Scotiabank Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

Shares of T stock opened at C$25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

