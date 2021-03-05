Scotiabank Cuts Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.50

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) stock traded down C$1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$16.27.

About Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.