Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$8.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRU. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.65. 1,250,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,619. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.89.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

