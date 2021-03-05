Scotiabank Raises Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to $4.75

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

