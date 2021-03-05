Scotiabank Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $21.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

