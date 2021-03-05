SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,229.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.