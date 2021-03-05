Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Square, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of SQ opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.69, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

