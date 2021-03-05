Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,655 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $105.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

