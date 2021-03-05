Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,216 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,251,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

