Sei Investments Co. Acquires 719 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $256.26 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

