Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

