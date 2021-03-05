Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

