Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in XP were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in XP by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $40.40 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

