Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Select Medical stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,918. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

