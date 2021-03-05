Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.83

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.83 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 13437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

