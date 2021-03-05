Semler Scientific, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $683.50 million, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

