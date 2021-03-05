Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.86

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.86 and last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 3385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

