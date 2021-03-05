Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

