Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Serco Group plc (SRP.L) news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Shares of LON SRP traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 127.60 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,554,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,987. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

