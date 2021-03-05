Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,055 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up 1.7% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.49% of Service Co. International worth $41,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after acquiring an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,716,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after acquiring an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

