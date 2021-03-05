SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 168,111 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11. Qudian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

