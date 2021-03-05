SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $306,000 in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 930,927 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

