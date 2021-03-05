SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $313,000 in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

