SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 148.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOP opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

