SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth $13,614,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth $5,673,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth $2,505,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH opened at $25.44 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37.

About Pershing Square Tontine

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

