SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

