SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,183,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

Shares of KSA stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.