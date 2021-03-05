Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $205.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.74.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

