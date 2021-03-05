Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in February

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAWLF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.