Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.84. 592,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

