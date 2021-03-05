Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 280,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,699. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.