Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Tlou Energy stock opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday. Tlou Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

