Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 95.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. 3,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,170. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.04.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

