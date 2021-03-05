Short Interest in Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Decreases By 24.9%

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AFFY stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Affymax has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

