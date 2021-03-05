Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases By 154.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the January 28th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 61,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

