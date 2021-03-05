Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 102.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYJBF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Cargotec stock remained flat at $$49.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

