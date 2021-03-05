Short Interest in Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Drops By 44.4%

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CERPQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 1,202,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Cereplast has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

