Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Increases By 50.7%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,140,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 28th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,303. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

