Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Decreases By 34.0%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 377,600 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 571,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 832,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,385. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

