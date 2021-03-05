Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Decreases By 47.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. E.On has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.