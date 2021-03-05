Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 39.8%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FTA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,353. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

